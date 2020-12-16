BackChannel: Celebrating 'This Christmas', Steve McQueen's Powerful Film Anthology & More

Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen took over a decade to fully realize his vision of a collection of stories about the West Indian community in London in the '60s, ‘70s and '80s. That idea came to life last month with the release of a five-part film anthology called "Small Axe." The films explore the joy and pain of life in this immigrant community — and its important contributions to London's history.
Host Anita Rao digs into this anthology with popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal. The three also talk about HBO's visually stunning adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' 2015 best-selling book "Between The World And Me." In the new film, Coates' singular story is told through a multi-generational chorus of voices, including actors, activists and the author himself.
They also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Donny Hathaway’s "This Christmas," which many cultural critics call a Black Christmas anthem. To celebrate this milestone, Rhino Records released a new animated music video featuring Hathaway strolling through the streets of Chicago in the 1970s. Plus, Rao, Brown and Neal break down the legacy of Patti LaBelle and critically examine last week’s execution of Brandon Bernard.
Natalie Bullock Brown is a filmmaker and teaching assistant professor at North Carolina State University. Mark Anthony Neal is the James B. Duke Professor and chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University and host of the webcast "Left of Black."