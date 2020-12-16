Related Program: 
The State of Things

#BackChannel: Celebrating 'This Christmas', Steve McQueen's Powerful Film Anthology & More

By & 1 hour ago
  • A group of Black people in the middle of the street, walking. The people are holding various signs and there is one large black banner with the words 'Black Panther Movement Black Opressed People All Over The World' in bold, gold letters
    A still from the first in Steve McQueen's five-film anthology 'Small Axe,' called 'Mangrove.'
    Courtesy of Amazon Prime

Academy Award-winning director Steve McQueen took over a decade to fully realize his vision of a collection of stories about the West Indian community in London in the '60s, ‘70s and '80s. That idea came to life last month with the release of a five-part film anthology called "Small Axe." The films explore the joy and pain of life in this immigrant community — and its important contributions to London's history.

Host Anita Rao digs into this anthology with popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal. The three also talk about HBO's visually stunning adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' 2015 best-selling book "Between The World And Me." In the new film, Coates' singular story is told through a multi-generational chorus of voices, including actors, activists and the author himself.

They also commemorate the 50th anniversary of Donny Hathaway’s "This Christmas," which many cultural critics call a Black Christmas anthem. To celebrate this milestone, Rhino Records released a new animated music video featuring Hathaway strolling through the streets of Chicago in the 1970s. Plus, Rao, Brown and Neal break down the legacy of Patti LaBelle and critically examine last week’s execution of Brandon Bernard.

Natalie Bullock Brown is a filmmaker and teaching assistant professor at North Carolina State University. Mark Anthony Neal is the James B. Duke Professor and chair of the department of African and African American studies at Duke University and host of the webcast "Left of Black."

Tags: 
The State of Things
#BackChannel
Steve McQueen
Between The World and Me
This Christmas
West Indian
Small Axe
Anita Rao
Anthology
Ta-Nehisi Coates
Donny Hathaway
Rhino Records
Patti LaBelle
Brandon Bernard
North Carolina State University
Duke University
Left of Black
Mark Anthony Neal
Natalie Bullock Brown

Related Content

#BackChannel: Death Of Quawan Charles, 'A Most Beautiful Thing' And New Beats By Dre Ad

By & Nov 24, 2020
Four Black men in a boat rowing in the water.
Richard Schultz / Courtesy of 50 Egg Films

A Louisiana family is sounding the alarm over the disappearance and death of 15-year-old Quawan "Bobby" Charles. The teen was missing for days before being found facedown in a creek. Local law enforcement officers say the boy drowned, but Bobby’s family says his disfigured corpse tells a different story. Host Frank Stasio talks about this 2020 death that calls to mind the 1955 murder of Emmett Till with popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal.

#BackChannel: The Power Of 'Being Seen,' Media Portrayals Of Police & 'Driving While Black'

By & Oct 21, 2020
A painting of a Black masculine face covered in leaf print, with roses coming up his neck.
Courtesy of Being seen

How much does it matter to see people who look and identify like you in the media that you consume? In the new podcast "Being Seen" host Darnell Moore examines what it means to have culturally accurate and responsible depictions of the Black, male, queer experience. He joins host Frank Stasio and popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal on this edition of #BackChannel, a series connecting culture and context, to talk about his interviews with artists, writers and others. 

#BackChannel: Justice For Breonna Taylor, Chadwick Boseman's Legacy & Black Women's Fight To Vote

By & Sep 23, 2020
Flicker/David Geitgey Sierralupe

There are still very few answers about what led to the police killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year. Police officers battered their way into Taylor’s apartment, serving a "no-knock" warrant, and shot Taylor five times. As the FBI and Kentucky state officials continue to investigate the death, a new documentary from The New York Times Presents digs into official reports and documents to piece together what went wrong. "The Killing of Breonna Taylor" also paints a picture of who she was as a person through interviews with Taylor’s friends and family.  Host Frank Stasio talks about the story with popular culture experts Natalie Bullock Brown and Mark Anthony Neal for #BackChannel, our recurring series connecting culture and context. 