This week in NC politics: Budget negotiations plod along, and a (near) million-dollar complaint

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published June 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT
North Carolina Legislative Building at sunset.
Elijah Mears
/
Unsplash

Republicans in the state House and Senate still have some closed-door dealing to do before a spending plan is voted on, likely later this month. Meanwhile, legislators are again trying to consolidate appointment powers.

In our weekly review, Clark Riemer, chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jason Saine, and Rob Schofield, director of the progressive NC Policy Watch, offer insights on the latest political happenings.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
