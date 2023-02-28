2023 Legislature

-
Republican state lawmakers say they want to consider tax cuts this year, thanks to better-than-expected state revenue projections.
The North Carolina Senate plans to vote this week on a bill legalizing medical marijuana. It could have a better shot at becoming law this year than in previous sessions.
This week at the North Carolina General Assembly proposals related to pistol permitting, and immigration moved forward. At the same time, there has not yet been action on abortion, or a compromise on rural hospitals (see: Medicaid). Clark Riemer, chief of staff to Republican State House Representative Jason Saine, and Rob Schofield, director of the progressive N.C. Policy Watch, review what is, and isn't happening at the legislature.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and another lawmaker were unhurt after authorities said a pickup truck struck the sport utility vehicle they were traveling in on a Raleigh-area highway.
High school students would be required to take a computer science class to graduate, under a bill that passed a North Carolina House committee Thursday.
Pistol purchases would no longer need a permit from sheriff’s offices under a bill that passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday.
The bill would require sheriffs in the state to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
Lawyers for Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore filed a motion in federal court on Tuesday asking to enter the case as defendants. This comes after Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein's office has said it will side with the doctor challenging the abortion restrictions.
Marijuana legalization in North Carolina for medical purposes is advancing again within the state Senate, less than a year after a very similar measure setting a structure for its sale and consumption passed the chamber by a wide margin.
Anderson Clayton, the new Chair of the NC Democratic Party, speaks with WUNC's Jeff Tiberii about her surprise victory, her focus for 2024, and a personal topic of much discussion: her age.