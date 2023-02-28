2023 Legislature

This week at the North Carolina General Assembly proposals related to pistol permitting, and immigration moved forward. At the same time, there has not yet been action on abortion, or a compromise on rural hospitals (see: Medicaid). Clark Riemer, chief of staff to Republican State House Representative Jason Saine, and Rob Schofield, director of the progressive N.C. Policy Watch, review what is, and isn't happening at the legislature.

Listen • 8:04