storieswithahb.jpg
Stories With A Heartbeat

Stories with a Heartbeat is a WUNC podcast about the human condition. Host Will McInerney has been traveling the globe for the past eight years exploring conflict and what it says about us as people. This podcast weaves together interviews, sound, music and poetic reflection into 15 minutes that will pull listeners in and encourage them to explore nuanced dilemmas.

The podcast is available via iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Podcasts. You can use http://feedpress.me/WUNC_Heartbeat2 for other podcatchers.

Latest Episodes
  • ep_15_kane.png
    Bonus Episode: Kane Smego
    North Carolina is one of only two states in the US where 16 and 17 years old kids are routinely charged as adults for even the most minor offenses. This…
  • ep_14_amin.png
    Bonus Episode: Amin Drew Law
    Amin Drew Law is a Palestinian-American poet and educator based in Washington D.C. In his poem, "The Secret Weapon of Chubby Boys," Amin taps into a…
  • ep_13_rafeef.png
    Bonus Episode: Rafeef Ziadah
    Rafeef Ziadah is a Palestinian poet and human rights activist living in London. Her poem, “We Teach Life, Sir,” is powerful and poignant reminder of the…
  • ep_12_d_live.png
    Episode 12: Graduation
    Graduation speeches tend to be predictable and repetitive. They rarely leave a lasting impression. But a couple months ago, Harvard Graduate School of…
  • Picture of poet Dasan Ahanu and podcast logo.
    Episode 11: How to Win a Poetry Slam
    As athletes from around the world compete for gold in Rio this summer, poets from across the U.S. are facing off in a different kind of competition. It is…
  • ep_10_cj_pic.png
    Episode 10: Would I Be Shot?
    CJ Suitt is a young black poet living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. And he has a simple and frightening question, "Would I be shot if I called the…
  • Stories with a Heartbeat Podcast Header Logo
    Episode 9: Finding Meaning
    In a month filled with tragedy, how do we make sense of it all? This week on the podcast, we use a poetic lens to try and find meaning within…
  • ep_8_reddy_and_logo_pic.png
    Episode 8: Classroom Conflict
    School is full of conflict. This week we explore three conflicts in the classroom. Students and teachers use poetry and stories to reflect on moments of…
  • ep_7_gumbs_and_logo_pic.png
    Episode 7: Seven Poems for Pulse
    Seven poets from across the US share new works written and posted to Facebook within one day of the recent mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando.…
  • ep_6_yamazawa_and_logo_pic.png
    Episode 6: The Bridge
    George Yamazawa uses spoken word poetry to address personal conflicts and inner struggles. Yamazawa is a National Poetry Slam Champion and his writing is…
