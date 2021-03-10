Stories with a Heartbeat is a WUNC podcast about the human condition. Host Will McInerney has been traveling the globe for the past eight years exploring conflict and what it says about us as people. This podcast weaves together interviews, sound, music and poetic reflection into 15 minutes that will pull listeners in and encourage them to explore nuanced dilemmas.

The podcast is available via iTunes, Stitcher and Google Play Podcasts. You can use http://feedpress.me/WUNC_Heartbeat2 for other podcatchers.