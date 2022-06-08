Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

Tim Boyum Talks Fairness, Mental Health, and Zucchini Bread

Published June 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Tim Boyum has reported on North Carolina politics for 20 years. He hosts a nightly TV program as well as a weekly podcast. Boyum discusses how he approaches a busy slate, overcoming some mental health challenges, and one exhilarating recent reporting trip, on this episode of The Politics Podcast from WUNC.

During the conversation Boyum discusses Frying Pan Tower, off the coast of North Carolina. You can learn more about his recent TV special here: https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triangle-sandhills/politics/2022/05/04/preserving-frying-pan-tower-

