Popular non-profit TROSA faces questions about ethical treatment of its clients.

TROSA is a popular non-profit organization that has served people in substances abuse recovery. Since 1994 TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers) has provided free room and board for people working through substance abuse challenges. In return those in recovery work at TROSA. But they aren’t classified as employees – and they aren’t paid. In a recent NC Health News piece reporters Taylor Knopf and Aneri Pattani explore some ethical questions behind TROSA’s practices.

