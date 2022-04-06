Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

Popular non-profit TROSA faces questions about ethical treatment of its clients.

Published April 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
TROSA is a popular non-profit organization that has served people in substances abuse recovery. Since 1994 TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers) has provided free room and board for people working through substance abuse challenges. In return those in recovery work at TROSA. But they aren’t classified as employees – and they aren’t paid. In a recent NC Health News piece reporters Taylor Knopf and Aneri Pattani explore some ethical questions behind TROSA’s practices.

WUNC Politics NCPOLOpioid CrisisTROSA
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
