WUNC Politics

U.S. Senate hopeful Jeff Jackson on authenticity, value of town halls, and variable of race

Published December 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST
Jeff Jackson is one of two Democratic frontrunners seeking the nomination to replace the retiring Richard Burr in the U.S. Senate. He’s a state legislator from Mecklenburg County who is meeting with constituents across the state, building what he calls the most transparent and substantive Senate campaign in the modern history of the state. On this episode of The Politics Podcast, Jackson discusses his strategy, how to combat misinformation, and the element of race in this political contest.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
