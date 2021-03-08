-
Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will soon announce her plan to run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Advisers close to her say she'll enter the race in early April, joining a growing field of Democrats.
-
Kimrey Rhinehardt of Pittsboro, a former Capitol Hill staffer, says she’s aiming to run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as an independent.
-
A Trump may be on the ballot next year — but not Donald Trump.The former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat…
-
Moderate Republicans join host Jeff Tiberii to talk party loyalty, Trump and the recent censure of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.One notable conservative shares…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Burr was censured by the state Republican Party this week, after he voted to convict Donald Trump for his role in inciting the…
-
Updated at 10:19 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2021.The North Carolina Republican Party unanimously approved a resolution Monday to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his…
-
The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald J. Trump on Saturday of inciting a riot at the U.S. Capitol, ending his impeachment trial. The final…
-
A North Carolina state senator announced Tuesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate in 2022, hoping to flip fortunes for Democrats from his state to…
-
Members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation congratulated President Joe Biden on his inauguration, with some of them attending the ceremony in D.C. on Wednesday.
-
Sen. Richard Burr said Tuesday that the Justice Department has told him it will not prosecute him over stock sales made during the coronavirus pandemic,…