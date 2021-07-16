Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

An Unprecedented Investment In America’s Youth

Published July 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT
Politics Podcast Facebook Header

This week parents across the country began receiving the first monthly payments from the federal government. The disbursements are for children and researchers at one prominent university project it could lead to a significant reduction in child poverty.

In our weekly review Mitch Kokai of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield from NC Policy Watch weigh-in on the new policy as well as two issues at the state level: critical race theory and medical marijuana.

Child Tax Credit
Jeff Tiberii
