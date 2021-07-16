An Unprecedented Investment In America’s Youth
This week parents across the country began receiving the first monthly payments from the federal government. The disbursements are for children and researchers at one prominent university project it could lead to a significant reduction in child poverty.
In our weekly review Mitch Kokai of the John Locke Foundation and Rob Schofield from NC Policy Watch weigh-in on the new policy as well as two issues at the state level: critical race theory and medical marijuana.