WUNC Politics

Unpacking A Proposal To Double Jail Cells In Haywood County

Published June 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT
A multimillion dollar jail expansion proposal in Haywood County is causing a rift within the community and raising questions about the importance of rehabilitation and the effectiveness of incarceration.

On this episode, we share a report from the podcast Tested in which Charlie-Shelton Ormond speaks with Vicki Hyatt, reporter for The Mountaineer; Jesse Lee Dunlap, an organizer for the group Down Home North Carolina, which opposes Haywood County's proposed jail expansion; and Jeff Haynes, Chief Deputy of the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

WUNC PoliticsNC PoliticsHaywood CountyCounty Jails
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
