The Politics Of Nikole Hannah-Jones' Tenure Appointment

Published May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Nikole Hannah-Jones is a prominent journalist with a Macarthur Genius grant and a Pulitzer Prize to her name. What she isn't – yet – is a tenured faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill. That effort was derailed by the university's Board of Trustees, sparking a backlash from students, faculty, administrators, and many others.

On this episode, we share a report from the podcast Tested in which host Dave DeWitt speaks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about the ongoing tenure controversy.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor.
