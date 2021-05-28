The Politics Of Nikole Hannah-Jones' Tenure Appointment

Nikole Hannah-Jones is a prominent journalist with a Macarthur Genius grant and a Pulitzer Prize to her name. What she isn't – yet – is a tenured faculty member at UNC-Chapel Hill. That effort was derailed by the university's Board of Trustees, sparking a backlash from students, faculty, administrators, and many others.

On this episode, we share a report from the podcast Tested in which host Dave DeWitt speaks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about the ongoing tenure controversy.