Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUNC Politics Podcast Social Logo 4500x4500 Copy
WUNC Politics

Unaffiliated: Meet North Carolina's New Growing Voter Demographic

Published May 7, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
politics_podcast_fb_header_820x312.jpg

Voters in North Carolina are changing their party affiliations in droves. Republicans lost nearly 30,000 registered members since the election in November. For Democrats, the loss of registrants is even larger, albeit over a longer period of time: a quarter of a million, going back to 2008. The vast majority of those voters are registering as unaffiliated. On this episode of The Politics Podcast, we share a report from the podcast Tested in which WUNC's Rusty Jacobs asks what voters changing their party affiliations means for future elections in North Carolina.

Tags

WUNC PoliticsNC PoliticsWUNC Politicsunaffiliated votersVoter Registration
Stay Connected
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC. Rusty previously worked at WUNC as a reporter and substitute host from 2001 until 2007 and now returns after a nine-year absence during which he went to law school at Carolina and then worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Wake County.
See stories by Rusty Jacobs