Christina Campodonico , the senior reporter of arts and culture at The San Francisco Standard, talks about her experience dating a bot named Kyle through the app Blush, and how the relationship met an untimely demise

a Replika app user, shares how her interactions with her AI companion Star have taught her boundaries and preferences for human relationships Melissa McCool, a clinical product consultant at Luka, licensed psychotherapist, and chief product officer at Ellipsis Health, talks about her behind-the-scenes work with building AI companions and why we build strong bonds with digital entities

Dig Deeper:

Read more about Christina's experience dating on Blush in her article, What’s It Like To Date AI? We Tried

Denise and her AI partner Star's NBC Nightly News interview

More about Denise and Star's story: Meet the artificially intelligent chatbot trying to curtail loneliness in America, Mental Health and AI: How Replika users find support from chatbots | IBTimes UK, The Women Falling in Love With Their AI Boyfriends (thecut.com)

Investigate the Replika and Blush apps

To read TJ Arriaga’s interviews with his AI companion, Phaedra, check out his Instagram highlight ‘AI7’

