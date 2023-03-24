Naked: No Clothes, No Problem (Revisited)
Anita learns about non-sexual, social nudity and why opting to live life mostly in the nude could actually make her think about her body LESS.
Meet the guests:
- Naomi Brown, a reporter and host at WUNC, talks about her personal journey to becoming a practicing naturist
- Jay Shapiro, lead coordinator and president of Triangle Area Naturists LLC, shares how to separate sex from nudity
- Sam and Aleah, creators of Our Natural Blog, share how they're working to bring more young folks into the naturist movement in Florida