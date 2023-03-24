Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Naked: No Clothes, No Problem (Revisited)

By Amanda Magnus,
Anita Rao
Published March 24, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT
An illustration featuring six nude people sitting by a lake. A person with a larger body and dark skin is sitting on the left playing a guitar. On the right side of the image are three people sitting on a wooden table, talking to each other. Everyone's face is turned away except for the two people all the way on the right, who are smiling. The word "Naked" is in the upper righthand corner.
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita learns about non-sexual, social nudity and why opting to live life mostly in the nude could actually make her think about her body LESS.

Meet the guests:

  • Naomi Brown, a reporter and host at WUNC, talks about her personal journey to becoming a practicing naturist
  • Jay Shapiro, lead coordinator and president of Triangle Area Naturists LLC, shares how to separate sex from nudity
  • Sam and Aleah, creators of Our Natural Blog, share how they're working to bring more young folks into the naturist movement in Florida

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She's also the lead producer for on-demand content at WUNC and has worked on "Tested" and "CREEP."
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
