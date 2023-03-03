Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Dreamed: Inside Your Night Brain

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published March 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of a person asleep in bed, with a yellow version of them awake, sitting up and looking down at their sleeping self. There are yellow geometric shapes around the version of the person that is sitting up. The word "Dreamed" is in the upper left-hand corner.
Charnel Hunter
/

The name Embodied came to Anita in a dream, and she's on a quest to figure out how that happened. She talks to a dreamworker about strengthening the bridge between dreaming and creativity, unpacks weird COVID-19 dreams and learns about nightmare therapy.

Meet the guests:

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags
Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastDreams
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao