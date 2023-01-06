Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Inherited: Healing From Generational Trauma

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published January 6, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST
An illustration showing three feminine faces with darker features. On the left is a young girl with brown hair and faded pigtails; in the middle is a young woman with long dark hair, brown eyes and large hoop earrings; and on the right is an older woman with brown hair and brown eyes. The word "Inherited" is in the lower-left corner.
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita has been unpacking intergenerational trauma ... thanks, in part, to Hollywood. Seeing herself in movies like "Turning Red" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" has helped her make sense of her own family's challenges. She talks with three women who've investigated how events in their own family histories have rippled through the generations to influence their bodies, parenting and culture.

Meet the guests:

  • Dr. Ramona Beltrán, multiracial Chicana, mother, scholar and dancer, shares how generational trauma has manifested in her own family and how "Encanto" is a great example of the different ways intergenerational trauma can show up
  • Brandy Wells, a licensed independent social worker and conscious mother of three, talks about how she realized the trauma she inherited once she started having children
  • Merissa Nathan Gerson, author and sex educator, explains how her ancestors' Holocaust experiences influence her life today

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
