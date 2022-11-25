Involved: A Front-Row Seat To Your Parent’s Love Life

Adult children of single parents … are they a source of emotional support and strength, or a disruptive influence in finding a “happily ever after”? We explore with guests including the millennial daughter of our ever-so-curious host.

After two divorces, Gia’s on the fence about getting back out there. Daughter Lauryn aims to help by sharing ideas and resources, including this podcast. Then there’s gray dater Laura, whose partner seems less than enthusiastic about moving their relationship along. Are his grown kids the reason, or an excuse? Finally, DWG host Laura Stassi and her daughter compare notes on living together while exploring individual romantic pursuits. (How did that no-sleepovers pact turn out?)

