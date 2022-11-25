Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Involved: A Front-Row Seat To Your Parent’s Love Life

Published November 25, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST
Dating While Gray
Dating While Gray, WUNC

Anita has not lived with her parents since leaving for college. But during the pandemic, many Millennials and Gen Zers returned home. For some of them, especially those with unpartnered parents, this meant new and unexpected insights into their parents' love lives. Anita shares an episode of the podcast “Dating While Gray” that features conversations between parents and their adult kids about the ongoing search for a happily ever after.

Adult children of single parents … are they a source of emotional support and strength, or a disruptive influence in finding a “happily ever after”? We explore with guests including the millennial daughter of our ever-so-curious host.

After two divorces, Gia’s on the fence about getting back out there. Daughter Lauryn aims to help by sharing ideas and resources, including this podcast. Then there’s gray dater Laura, whose partner seems less than enthusiastic about moving their relationship along. Are his grown kids the reason, or an excuse? Finally, DWG host Laura Stassi and her daughter compare notes on living together while exploring individual romantic pursuits. (How did that no-sleepovers pact turn out?)

Read the transcript

Tags
Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastRelationshipsRomantic Relationships
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
