Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Carried: How Surrogacy Grows Families

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of a pregnant person with medium-tone skin in a doctor's office getting an ultrasound. They are accompanied by a masculine-presenting person with dark-tone skin and a feminine-presenting person with dark-tone skin who are behind them looking happily toward the ultrasound monitor as well. The doctor, who is a feminine-presenting person with dark-tone skin, has one hand holding the ultrasound sensor and another pointing at the image on the monitor. The upper left hand corner of the illustration features the episode title: "Carried."
Charnel Hunter
/

Meet the guests:

  • Eloise Drane, founder of Family Inceptions, talks about her experience as a three-time gestational surrogate. Family Inceptions is one of the only Black-owned surrogacy agencies in the country
  • Brian McGunagle, founder of Westport Pride, shares his experience going through the surrogacy process with his husband to have their now-toddler son
  • Heather Jacobson, professor of sociology at the University of Texas at Arlington, shares her ethnographic research on gestational surrogacy in the United States

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags
Embodied Podcast SurrogacyParentingChildbirthPregnancy
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao