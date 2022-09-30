Supported: The Stories Behind Our Bras
Anita pretty much stopped wearing bras in the pandemic, and she's likely not going back. But she knows that for many, a good bra is clutch for daily comfort. She traces the surprising history and technology of the brassiere with the inventor of the sports bra and an expert who consulted with the Army on their first-ever tactical bra. Then she meets two people whose bra stories bump up against how we define and redefine gender and social norms for ourselves and others.
Meet the guests:
- Lisa Lindahl, an author and entrepreneur, tells the story behind the invention of the sports bra
- Jené Luciana Sena, a bra expert, author and host of the podcast "Visible Panty Lines," explains the technicalities of bra fit and shares her work collaborating with the Army on their first-ever tactical bra
- Destiny Liley, a freelance content creator, talks about the challenges of being a larger-chested person and her thoughts on bralessness
- Ren Gutierrez, a first-generation Latine advocate for queer and trans mental health, reflects on going through his bra collection in the weeks before getting top surgery