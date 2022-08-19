Undaunted: How Abortion Doulas Support You
Before recording this episode, Anita would have turned to Google for her burning questions about abortion. But now, she knows better. She meets two abortion doulas who share the practical and philosophical components of their job. They reflect on what has changed for them since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and what's stayed the same for their alternative and community-based networks of care.
Meet the guests:
- KáLyn Banks Coghill, an abortion doula, writer, organizer, educator and doctoral student at Virginia Commonwealth University, shares their on-the-ground experience serving their community as part of the Richmond Reproductive Freedom Project
- Raven Freeborn, full spectrum doula and community educator, brings us into their work training abortion doulas
If you’re interested in finding an abortion fund or practical support organization in your area and learning more about what they do, these sites may be helpful:
https://apiaryps.org/pso-list
https://www.ineedana.com/
https://abortionfunds.org/funds/