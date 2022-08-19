Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Undaunted: How Abortion Doulas Support You

Published August 19, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT
An illustration with the episode title “Undaunted” featuring someone sitting at a table in a red shirt texting on their yellow phone. Sitting on the table is a gray and white pamphlet with a red cross and the phrase “Getting To Know Your Local Abortion Fund” written on it. Foregrounded on the left-hand side of the illustration is a text conversation with the contact “Doula” that features this exchange. DOULA: “Thanks for being so open with me on our call. I’m with you every step of the way, and I’ll be there to pick you up tomorrow right after the procedure finishes.” Texter in the photo: “Amazing. I have a few more questions. Okay if I send those your way?” DOULA: Three dots indicating that they are typing.
Charnel Hunter
Before recording this episode, Anita would have turned to Google for her burning questions about abortion. But now, she knows better. She meets two abortion doulas who share the practical and philosophical components of their job. They reflect on what has changed for them since the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and what's stayed the same for their alternative and community-based networks of care.

Meet the guests:

If you’re interested in finding an abortion fund or practical support organization in your area and learning more about what they do, these sites may be helpful:
https://apiaryps.org/pso-list
https://www.ineedana.com/
https://abortionfunds.org/funds/

Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastAbortionabortion accessRoe v. WadeReproductive Justice
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
