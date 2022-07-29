Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Remembered: How to Grieve an Animal Loved One

Published July 29, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of a hand opening a refrigerator door. On the door are three photos of a masculine-presenting person and a pet cat. Each photo shows the pet and pet guardian at different ages. The word "Remembered" is on the right-hand side of the illustration in the center of it.
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita is a dog mom. Her wire-haired, bearded terrier Oliver has been her companion through heartbreak, job changes and pandemic turmoil. She's never going to feel ready to say goodbye, but she knows from watching others lose family pets, that pet grief can wreck you, and it's better to acknowledge this reality sooner rather than later. She talks with pet owners, a veterinary social worker, a vet and her own parents about making space for pet grief and memorializing the animal companions we have loved.

Meet the guests:

  • Corban Smith, adjunct professor at James Madison University, jail/emergency services clinician at Valley Community Services Board and pet guardian of the late Dallas
  • Sarina Manifold, veterinary social worker, certified grief recovery specialist and owner of Authentic Healing Counseling
  • Dr. Erika Lin-Hendel, board member of Not One More Vet and a relief veterinarian

Read the transcript Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied Podcast Embodied PodcastPetsGriefDeath
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao