Remembered: How to Grieve an Animal Loved One
Anita is a dog mom. Her wire-haired, bearded terrier Oliver has been her companion through heartbreak, job changes and pandemic turmoil. She's never going to feel ready to say goodbye, but she knows from watching others lose family pets, that pet grief can wreck you, and it's better to acknowledge this reality sooner rather than later. She talks with pet owners, a veterinary social worker, a vet and her own parents about making space for pet grief and memorializing the animal companions we have loved.
Meet the guests:
- Corban Smith, adjunct professor at James Madison University, jail/emergency services clinician at Valley Community Services Board and pet guardian of the late Dallas
- Sarina Manifold, veterinary social worker, certified grief recovery specialist and owner of Authentic Healing Counseling
- Dr. Erika Lin-Hendel, board member of Not One More Vet and a relief veterinarian