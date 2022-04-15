Televised: 'Sex Education' On Screen
Anita has been inhaling the Netflix show "Sex Education." It's bold, not just in its approach to representation and inclusivity, but also sex. A critic, sex therapist and show superfans join her and guest host Anthony Howard (Embodied's intern) to talk about what the show taught them about self-pleasure, boundaries and methods for healthier sexual relationships.
Meet the guests:
- Drew Gregory, screenwriter, staff writer for Autostraddle, and co-host of the podcast “Wait Is This a Date?”
- Dr. Rosara Torrisi, founding director and senior therapist at The Long Island Institute of Sex Therapy
- Claire Holland, a writer and host of the Sexy Books Podcast
- Tyra Blizzard, a social activism influencer