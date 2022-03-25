Parented: Raising A Gender-Expansive Kid
Anita declines invites to gender-reveal parties, but she gets why some expectant parents look to gender as a way of organizing the world — they've been socialized to do so. So what happens when a kid comes out as trans or gender nonbinary? Anita talks to three parents of gender-expansive kids about learning to support and advocate for their children. The parents, and one of their kids, share what it's looked like for them to push back on the gender binaries present everywhere: from doctors offices to summer camps and schools.
Meet the guests:
- Harrison Casey Garcia is a member of the Youth Leadership Team at the LGBT Center of Raleigh.
- Vincent Garcia is Harrison Casey's dad.
- Marlo Mack is a mom, the host of the podcast “How to Be A Girl,” a blogger and author of the memoir “How To Be a Girl.”
- DeShanna Neal is the founder of the Intersections of Pride Foundation and the co-author with her daughter Trinity of the children's book “My Rainbow.”