embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Floored: The Pelvic Muscles You Need To Know

Published February 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
A woman crouches down with one hand on the knee and one hand on the stomach of a woman lying on her back in a bridge position balancing her shoulders on a foam roller. In the top left hand corner of the image the text reads: FLOORED.
Charnel Hunter
/
The pelvic floor is a sling of muscles that supports the organs in our lower abdomen. We can't see them, but they help with sexual function, peeing and pooping — and can be connected to issues from pain during penetrative sex to urine or stool leakage.

Anita figures out why everybody's talking about the pelvic floor. Turns out, getting-to-know the hammock-like structure of muscles we carry around has helped some people heal their relationships with sex and their bodies. She also uncovers the game-changing ways her own dad has contributed to pelvic floor medicine.

Meet the Guests:

  • Ijeoma Nwankpa is a certified specialist in pelvic health, trained sexuality counselor and owner of the Center of Pelvic Excellence Physical Therapy & Wellness LLC. She gives us an education in pelvic floor health.
  • Allyson Byers is a freelance writer and editor who has written about her personal experience seeking help for pelvic floor pain.
  • Dr. Satish Rao (Anita's dad) is a professor of medicine at Augusta University and a specialist in gastroenterology. He shares his work pushing for more collaborative study of the pelvic floor as it relates to the bowels .

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
