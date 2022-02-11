Floored: The Pelvic Muscles You Need To Know
Anita figures out why everybody's talking about the pelvic floor. Turns out, getting-to-know the hammock-like structure of muscles we carry around has helped some people heal their relationships with sex and their bodies. She also uncovers the game-changing ways her own dad has contributed to pelvic floor medicine.
Meet the Guests:
- Ijeoma Nwankpa is a certified specialist in pelvic health, trained sexuality counselor and owner of the Center of Pelvic Excellence Physical Therapy & Wellness LLC. She gives us an education in pelvic floor health.
- Allyson Byers is a freelance writer and editor who has written about her personal experience seeking help for pelvic floor pain.
- Dr. Satish Rao (Anita's dad) is a professor of medicine at Augusta University and a specialist in gastroenterology. He shares his work pushing for more collaborative study of the pelvic floor as it relates to the bowels .