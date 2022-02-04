Vocalized: The Sound Of Who You Are
Anita's voice is her bread and butter, but yours likely means a lot to you too. How we sound speaks volumes about our identities...but should it? A vocalist, a vocal coach and an artist sound out the links between voice and gender, and what our built-in instruments reveal about who we are.
Meet the Guests:
- Tona Brown is a violinist and vocalist. She headlined at Carnegie Hall in 2014 and performed for Barack Obama in 2011. She is the founder of Aida Studios, where she is a music instructor.
- Kevin Dorman is a speech-language pathologist and vocal coach at their business, Prismatic Speech Services.
- Andrea Oliver Roberts is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Winnipeg whose work explores the intersections of technology, capitalism, and identity.