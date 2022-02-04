Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Vocalized: The Sound Of Who You Are

Published February 4, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
A person wearing a purple skirt and purple tank top with puffed sleeves sings into a microphone, with orange and yellow rays radiating out. Text in the upper left hand corner reads: Vocalized.
Charnel Hunter
/
Our voices often shape how we are perceived by other people.

Anita's voice is her bread and butter, but yours likely means a lot to you too. How we sound speaks volumes about our identities...but should it? A vocalist, a vocal coach and an artist sound out the links between voice and gender, and what our built-in instruments reveal about who we are.

Meet the Guests:

  • Tona Brown is a violinist and vocalist. She headlined at Carnegie Hall in 2014 and performed for Barack Obama in 2011. She is the founder of Aida Studios, where she is a music instructor.
  • Kevin Dorman is a speech-language pathologist and vocal coach at their business, Prismatic Speech Services.
  • Andrea Oliver Roberts is a multi-disciplinary artist based in Winnipeg whose work explores the intersections of technology, capitalism, and identity.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Audrey Smith
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
