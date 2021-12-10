Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Unbuttoned: The Surprising History Of Lingerie

Published December 10, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
The world of lingerie is diverse in terms of function and style. And it's all shaped by the choices of the wearer.

Anita stopped wearing real bras in the pandemic. But that doesn't mean she's stopped eyeing lingerie. Lingerie aficionados — including a historian, model and designer — take her inside the world of undergarments: from the history of crotchless panties to how folks are rethinking intimate apparel design to fit a wider range of bodies.

Meet the Guests:

  • Cora Harrington is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Lingerie Addict blog, where she offers advice, reviews and commentary on lingerie trends. She is also the author of "In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear and Love Lingerie."
  • Jake DuPree is a burlesque artist, fitness instructor and lingerie lover with *killer* intimate apparel photo shoots on Instagram.
  • Catherine Clavering is the founder of the UK based lingerie brand Kiss Me Deadly. The brand is inspired by movie star femme fatales. Check out the site for direct, honest articles and resources on fitting lingerie!

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
