Unbuttoned: The Surprising History Of Lingerie
Anita stopped wearing real bras in the pandemic. But that doesn't mean she's stopped eyeing lingerie. Lingerie aficionados — including a historian, model and designer — take her inside the world of undergarments: from the history of crotchless panties to how folks are rethinking intimate apparel design to fit a wider range of bodies.
Meet the Guests:
- Cora Harrington is the founder and editor-in-chief of The Lingerie Addict blog, where she offers advice, reviews and commentary on lingerie trends. She is also the author of "In Intimate Detail: How to Choose, Wear and Love Lingerie."
- Jake DuPree is a burlesque artist, fitness instructor and lingerie lover with *killer* intimate apparel photo shoots on Instagram.
- Catherine Clavering is the founder of the UK based lingerie brand Kiss Me Deadly. The brand is inspired by movie star femme fatales. Check out the site for direct, honest articles and resources on fitting lingerie!