Primed: Getting Ready To Grow Old
Anita's parents have told her that they want their aging process to be easy on her and her siblings. But how does that intention become reality? Anita talks to folks who are looking at the aging process head-on and thinking about how to build webs of community and care for their older selves.
Meet the guests:
- Author and journalist Steven Petrow talks about how watching his parents age has informed what he does and doesn't want for his older self, and shares his tangible preparations and mindset shifts about aging.
- Vega Subramaniam and Mala Nagarajan are nonprofit social justice consultants, coaches and life partners who share their
vision for creating a community in which they can age in place with other queer older folks.