Aced: Love, Romance and Asexuality
Anita learns from folks who identify as the A on the LGBTQIA spectrum. It's a sexual identity that's long been ignored, minimized and misunderstood. They share their differing experiences of not being sexually attracted to anyone and a reminder we could all use: love and sex are not the same.
Meet the guests:
- Angela Chen is a journalist and author of “Ace: What Asexuality Reveals About Desire, Society and the Meaning of Sex.”
- Yasmin Benoit is a model and asexuality activist who is pushing back on assumptions about asexuality with her campaign #ThisisWhatAsexualLooksLike.
- Sebastian Yūe is a writer, editor and model interested in increasing representation of asexual characters in literature and fiction.