Sage Advice

Laura talks with writer Sophy Burnham, who offers romance insights based on her decades of personal experience. Then Laura gets relationship advice from Leora Hoffman, an attorney-turned- matchmaker who built her business while finding a partner for herself. Listeners phone in with their own advice about love before Laura speaks with marriage and family therapist Katherine Woodward Thomas. Her books "Calling In The One" and "Conscious Uncoupling" help people make romantic connections, or lovingly end them.

Like the show on Facebook and follow Laura Stassi on Twitter. Contact Laura with your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

Support Dating While Gray by donating to WUNC, or becoming a member: support.wunc.org.

Dating While Gray
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
