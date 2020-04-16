Brand New Day

Laura talks with Maxine, who lived most of her life as a self-described "alpha male" until the day things just clicked. Then Laura sits down with The Naked Truth author Leslie Morgan Steiner. Leslie describes how she reclaimed her sexuality after her gray divorce, and teaches Laura how to open her eyes to the possibilities of making romantic connections. Laura also learns about making connections despite physical distancing from listeners like Robert, who gave virtual speed dating a go.

