Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray

Brand New Day

Ways To Subscribe
Dating While Gray logo of a pink and gray heart overlapping with the title.

Laura talks with Maxine, who lived most of her life as a self-described "alpha male" until the day things just clicked. Then Laura sits down with The Naked Truth author Leslie Morgan Steiner. Leslie describes how she reclaimed her sexuality after her gray divorce, and teaches Laura how to open her eyes to the possibilities of making romantic connections. Laura also learns about making connections despite physical distancing from listeners like Robert, who gave virtual speed dating a go.

Like the show on Facebook and follow Laura Stassi on Twitter. Contact Laura with your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

Support Dating While Gray by donating to WUNC, or becoming a member: support.wunc.org.

Tags

Dating While GrayDating While GrayRomantic Relationships
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi