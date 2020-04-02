Custom-Built Commitment

Laura talks with legendary women's college basketball coach Elaine Elliott, whose commitment to her partner endured long after the romance was over. Then, Norm and Jeanne share the story of how they built a solid partnership without mentioning the "C" word. Finally, Laura sits down with public radio icon Diane Rehm, who put her own modern spin on a traditional choice.

