Money Talk

Laura talks with Ken, who's reluctant to date after feeling financially burned in his marriage; accountant and financial planner Colette Kolanko, who says we can find creative and loving ways to talk about money with a future partner; and Bob and Marge, who merged their lives without blending bank accounts.

Like the show on Facebook and follow Laura Stassi on Twitter. Contact Laura with your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org.

Support Dating While Gray by donating to WUNC, or becoming a member: support.wunc.org.

Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
