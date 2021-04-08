American Songster Radio is a look at the roots of American Popular music. It’s hosted by world renowned musician and folklorist Dom Flemons who playfully refers to himself as The American Songster.

The American Songster takes us on a musical journey exploring the tunes, trails and tales of Black Cowboys. He illuminates an oft-hidden Wild West history through songs and poems, casting new light on a part of American identity that is often overlooked in the telling of American history. The series accompanies his album for Smithsonian Folkways Recordings called Dom Flemons presents Black Cowboys.

