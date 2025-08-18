Greensboro tennis great John Isner finds new role at Winston-Salem Open

The annual Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament is underway, with some of the world’s top-ranked players competing. Returning will be Greensboro native and former world #8, John Isner, but this year he’ll play a different role as tournament ambassador.

In terms of visibility and raising awareness about the Open, Isner is a fitting choice. He won the inaugural tournament in 2011 and remains the only player to win back-to-back titles here. At Wimbledon, he won the longest match in tennis history: 11 hours and 5 minutes.

Isner retired almost two years ago at the age of 38 and says he misses everything about pro tennis, but at a presser in July, he said he’s embracing this new phase of his career.

"The tournament has been so successful, and the community supports it so well, and they supported me so well when I played," he said. "But I always want to give back to this sport that has done so much for me, and the ATP tour, which you know, was my employer for 18 years or so."

Isner will be on-site at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex on Thursday and Friday, talking with fans and sponsors and taking in a few night matches. His new podcast that he co-hosts with Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey is Nothing Major.

