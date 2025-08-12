Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

The history and legacy of Black family reunions in the South

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff TiberiiRachel McCarthy
Published August 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
0:01:00

Southeastern North Carolina communities face FEMA cuts to storm resilience projects

We hear a lot about federal funding cuts, but it can be hard to understand the impact of these large-scale changes in our local communities. Reporter Heidi Perez-Moreno of the Border Belt Independent recently wrote a story about Federal Emergency Management Agency cuts affecting projects in Columbus and Robeson counties – projects that were aimed at building resilience in the face of storms and flooding.

Heidi Perez-Moreno, reporter at the Border Belt Independent

0:13:00

Ernie Suggs
Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ernie Suggs

The history and legacy of Black family reunions in the South

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs has long thought about the importance of family reunions for Black families. He found multiple studies suggesting African Americans are more likely than any other group to hold large family reunions on a regular basis. Suggs' recent article delves into the origins and the role of these gatherings today.

Ernie Suggs, reporter covering race and culture, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

0:33:00

Food writer on why it’s time to reconsider our old rules about when to eat oysters

Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge talk with food writer Kathleen Purvis about that old saying: only eat oysters in months that contain the letter ‘r’… and why you might be able to chuck that shucking rule.

Kathleen Purvis, food writer based in the Charlotte area

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
