0:01:00

Southeastern North Carolina communities face FEMA cuts to storm resilience projects

We hear a lot about federal funding cuts, but it can be hard to understand the impact of these large-scale changes in our local communities. Reporter Heidi Perez-Moreno of the Border Belt Independent recently wrote a story about Federal Emergency Management Agency cuts affecting projects in Columbus and Robeson counties – projects that were aimed at building resilience in the face of storms and flooding.

Heidi Perez-Moreno, reporter at the Border Belt Independent



Related: Read Heidi Perez-Moreno's story for the Border Belt Independent: FEMA cancels $11 million for flood mitigation projects in Columbus and Robeson counties

0:13:00

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Ernie Suggs

The history and legacy of Black family reunions in the South

Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs has long thought about the importance of family reunions for Black families. He found multiple studies suggesting African Americans are more likely than any other group to hold large family reunions on a regular basis. Suggs' recent article delves into the origins and the role of these gatherings today.

Ernie Suggs, reporter covering race and culture, Atlanta Journal-Constitution



Related: Read Ernie Suggs' story for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: What Remains: The Power of Black Family Reunions

0:33:00

Food writer on why it’s time to reconsider our old rules about when to eat oysters

Jeff Tiberii and Leoneda Inge talk with food writer Kathleen Purvis about that old saying: only eat oysters in months that contain the letter ‘r’… and why you might be able to chuck that shucking rule.

Kathleen Purvis, food writer based in the Charlotte area

