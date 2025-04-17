Vance County jail struggles to meet NCDHHS’ new staffing order

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to pursue the ongoing problems at the Vance County jail.

Earlier this month, DHHS sent a letter demanding multiple fixes across the jail. The county was expected to cut its inmate population to 20 permanent and 12 temporary inmates and provide a plan to cut down on contraband by April 10. DHHS also ordered two more plans to address hiring and multiple deficiencies in the building — like missing doors, offline security cameras, and holes in cell walls — by Tuesday, April 15.

But another letter issued last Friday added more requirements. DHHS told the county to appoint 20 deputies to support the nine existing jail staff members. This was supposed to go into effect Monday.

