Wake Schools vote 'yes' for grant on banned books programming despite some protests

The Wake County School Board has voted on a controversial grant application request dealing with banned books.

The grant in question is awarded by the Freedom to Read Foundation, established by the American Library Association. The Judith F. Krug Memorial Fund awards several grants of $1,000 each year. They go to various institutions—like libraries, nonprofits, and schools—to support education and programming around Banned Books Week in October.

The grant's application questions make it clear any programming is entirely up to the institution that wins the money. But for some Wake County parents, it became a hot topic during the public comment period at last week's meeting.

Parents speak out against the grant

Some conservative parents, like Moms for Liberty chapter chair Becky Lew-Hobbs, said it would support allegedly inappropriate books in schools.

"No book has ever been banned in the system or any other system," she said at the meeting. "Name one book that you can no longer go and purchase online or at a bookstore. And those citizens, staff and board members who conflate the request for age-appropriate materials with book banning is lying."

This is not a new issue for conservatives in Wake County. Several of those who spoke in opposition to the grant also referenced hope for House Bill 636 —also called "Promoting Wholesome Content for Students."

It would call on school boards to establish a board of five parents and five school district employees, all of whom would review books before they entered a school library. Additionally, 10 complaints about a book would lead to another review—and, potentially, a rejection from the library.

"There would never be a need for HB 636 if this board did not let school employees and outside groups like the American Library Association start this culture war by placing pornographic books in schools," said Joseph Deaton, one public commenter at last week’s school board meeting.

HB 636 has already passed the state House and is awaiting action in the Senate.

Parents—and students—speak in favor of it

Meanwhile, other parents and commenters spoke in support of the grant application request. Margaret Bilodeau, parent to a Wake County student, said the grant isn't political.

"It's about protecting our students' rights to think, question, and grow," she said. "It gives us the opportunity to highlight stories that challenge us, that reflect our students' lives and that help them feel seen and understood in a world that doesn't always make space for who they are."

Katie Heister, a Wake County Schools alum, pointed to the role school libraries play in making books accessible. And for Harper Rossi, a current student who attended the meeting, one widely banned book— "All Boys Aren't Blue" by George M. Johnson—played a role in helping Rossi feel seen.

"I'm not going to deny that at some points in the book, there was sexual content," Rossi said. "However, I feel when read within the context of the book, it's more than reasonable for high schoolers. Taking out of context images, quotes, or images from a text does not show that the book has no value in our school libraries."

The board's decision

The board approved the request with a 5-2 vote. Cheryl Caulfield is one of the two conservative school board members that voted against it.

"It is important to clarify that there is a difference between banning books and parents wanting to see more appropriate books in the school setting that their young children are exposed to," she said.

However, the board's chair, Chris Heagarty, addressed the references to HB 636 throughout the meeting before closing.

"We've got to put in a perspective that, you know, our schools are communities," he said. "Communities need opportunities to provide feedback and share their wishes, raise concerns. But at the same time, you can't always get what you want, especially when it runs counter to the majority opinions of the rest of the community. That's not the American way."

All Wake County public schools—including Rolesville High, which originally made the request—are now permitted to apply to the grant. But, it will be some time before the next application cycle in 2026.