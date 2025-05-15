Wake County partnership makes preservation possible for one of Raleigh's last working farms

The Walton Farm has partnered with Wake County and the Triangle Land Conservancy to preserve their own land through a conservation easement . They're one of the last large working farms in Raleigh, with half a decade spent on their 40-acre land.

According to the American Farmland Trust , North Carolina ranks second in the country for projected farmland loss. And within the state, Wake is one of the three counties that is projected to be most impacted by farmland loss.

Sandy Sweitzer, the Triangle Land Conservancy's executive director, said in a press release they are "thrilled to have a hand in protecting this key farmland and habitat corridor in a part of our region most at risk of development." In fact, the nonprofit has been working since their first year to preserve the Walton Farm. Alongside the environmental benefits of its location, natural streams, and small-scale operations, almost 90% of its soils are classified as prime or of statewide importance.

"My father, Russell C. Walton, Jr., loved this land and worked hard to make sure it remained intact and free from development," said Mary Walton, one of the landowners, in a press release. "I think he would be really proud that we have managed to conserve this place forever."