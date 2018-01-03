Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Trump Taunts Kim: My 'Nuclear Button' Is 'Much Bigger' Than Yours

By Scott Neuman
Published January 3, 2018 at 1:26 AM EST
In another tweet, President Trump again referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "Rocket man" and implied that U.S.-led sanctions against Pyongyang had caused the regime to open dialogue with Seoul.
In another tweet, President Trump again referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "Rocket man" and implied that U.S.-led sanctions against Pyongyang had caused the regime to open dialogue with Seoul.

Updated at 1:55 a.m. ET

President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are once again publicly comparing the size of their respective nuclear arsenals, with the president tweeting that the U.S. "nuclear button" is "much bigger & more powerful" than the one controlled by Pyongyang.

Trump's comment on Twitter comes in response to Kim's New Year's address in which the Korean leader warned that the entire "U.S. mainland" is "within the range of our nuclear strike."

Mocking Kim, the president wrote: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

South Korean Lt. Choi Don-rim (left) communicates via a hotline with a North Korean officer at a military office near the Demilitarized Zone in 2005. Pyongyang has announced that it would re-establish a long-closed border hotline.
/ AFP/Getty Images
/
South Korean Lt. Choi Don-rim (left) communicates via a hotline with a North Korean officer at a military office near the Demilitarized Zone in 2005. Pyongyang has announced that it would re-establish a long-closed border hotline.

The remark comes on the same day that Pyongyang announced it would re-establish a long-closed border hotline. On Wednesday, South Korea said it had already established "preliminary contact" over the line at the truce village of Panmunjom. In response, Seoul offered Jan. 9 talks with the North to discuss cooperation at the Winter Olympics next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Pyongyang has yet to respond.

NPR's Rob Schmitz reports that "South Korean officials are calling the announcement a very significant step," but he cautions that "there have been repeated attempts in recent years by the rivals to talk, and even when they do meet, the efforts often end in stalemate."

Earlier Tuesday, the president again referred to Kim as "Rocket man" and implied that U.S.-led sanctions against Pyongyang had caused the North Korean regime to open dialogue with Seoul.

However, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, speaking to reporters, appeared to pour cold water on the prospect of substantive change in relations on the Korean Peninsula.

"We won't take any of the talks seriously if they don't do something to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea," Haley said at the United Nations. "We consider this to be a very reckless regime. We don't think we need a Band-Aid, and we don't think we need to smile and take a picture."

Since the start of the new year, Trump has tweeted at least 19 times, lashing out not only at North Korea, but also at Pakistan, Iran, and the Palestinians, in addition to "Crooked Hillary Clinton," Democratic lawmakers in Congress and "the Fake News Media."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman
More Stories