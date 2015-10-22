New York Mets Beat The Cubs To Win National League Title

The New York Mets are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2000. Fired by a record-breaking home-run drive by Daniel Murphy, the Mets completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs for the National League Championship.

Wednesday's 8-3 loss for the Cubs crushed the sell-out crowd at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

With a two-run drive in the eighth inning, Murphy homered in his sixth consecutive game, and added a double and two singles for good measure.

The second baseman has homered in back-to-back games only once before in his six-year career, according to the Associated Press.

The Mets will face either the Toronto Blue Jays or the Kansas City Royals in the World Series. The Blue Jays beat Kansas in Game 5 of the American League series in Toronto earlier Wednesday, forcing a Game 6 in Kansas City with the Royals ahead 3-2.

