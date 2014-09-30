WATCH: Container Ships Collide In Suez Canal

Two container ships, the German-flagged MV Colombo Express and the Singapore-flagged MV Maersk Tanjong, collided on Monday at the north end of the Suez Canal, delaying traffic.

In the video above, apparently filmed from a third vessel, it appears that the 1,062-foot Colombo Express is overtaking the 1,089-foot Maersk Tanjong when the first ship suddenly careens into the side of the second vessel.

The gCaptain website speculates: "Something went terribly wrong ... aboard Hapag-Lloyd's containership Colombo Express when it lost control and slammed into the Maersk Tanjong. Both vessels were heading south through the Suez Canal."

Agents Inchcape Shipping Services, quoted by Reuters: "The incident has severely interrupted the second southbound convoy and the northbound convoy is therefore expected to be delayed."

Inchcape says the Maersk Tanjong was clearing the Suez Canal Container terminal to join a convoy at the time of the collision. It said three containers had fallen overboard from the Colombo Express, which also has a 65-foot-long dent in its port (left) side, according to TradeWinds.

Vesselfinder has several photos of the damage here.

The Maritime Executive says:

"According to preliminary findings, there are no injuries and no damage has been done to the environment. However, the ships seem to have suffered some damage — the extent still unclear.

"Both vessels were able to continue on. Three containers were lost over the side from the Maersk Tanjong, but one has been recovered.

"The exact course of events is currently being investigated."

Inchcape said Monday: "both vessels will be moored at the canal lakes until the required investigations, paper work and maintenance have been completed."

