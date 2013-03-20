VIDEO: 'Dead' Deer Makes Unexpected Getaway

Officer David Miller found something he wasn't expecting when he stopped to check out a suspicious car parked behind a Kalamazoo, Mich., motel early in the morning on Tuesday.

The man sitting in the car told Miller that he'd just hit a deer, put it in his trunk and planned to take it home to feed it to his family. When they checked the trunk together, the "dead" dear came to its senses and made a hasty retreat from the scene.

It was all caught by a camera mounted in the officer's car, as seen here in this report by Joe LaFurgey of WOOD TV8.

