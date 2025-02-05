Raleigh nonprofit opens new affordable housing complex aimed to tackle homelessness

A nonprofit housing agency has opened an affordable housing apartment complex in Raleigh aimed at combating homelessness.

The King's Ridge apartment complex is CASA’s largest affordable housing project so far. The housing director for CASA, Erin Yates, said the 100-unit building is for people exiting homelessness.

“So, we wanted to make sure that we had all the potential services that our folks might need when they move in,” she said. “We have all three hospital systems — UNC Health, Duke Health, and WakeMed — coming here to help support our residents. We also have programs to help with the workforce, for folks who are working on their disability.”

The apartment complex will also have behavioral health services to help those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse. All the services are free for the tenants.

Yates said King’s Ridge residents are those who suffer severe cases of homelessness.

“Once King's Ridge is full, we will decrease homelessness in Wake County by 10%,” she said. “The nice thing is that not only will it decrease homelessness by 10%, but also it's for folks who may have been homeless for the longest.”

Yates hopes to have all the tenants moved in by early spring. She said since it’s permanent affordable housing, that means there’s no limit to how long a tenant can stay.

“Right now, CASA has an average length of stay of almost seven years,” Yates said. “Every year that increases, but we also have had a tenant who's been with us for 28 years at another one of our apartments.”