Mecklenburg County officials said they expect to move more than 200 people to shelters or hotel rooms — exceeding original estimates of 150 —by the time homeless camps near uptown Charlotte are shut down Friday. And the question over whose responsibility it is to clear the camps turned contentious between the city of Charlotte and the county.
