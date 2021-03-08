-
What’s the difference between committing the same non-violent crime in one North Carolina county and another? For Daniel Noell, a homeless man convicted…
On a hot morning in mid-July, Natacia Doolin stood outside the padlocked front door of her deteriorating unit at South Pointe Apartments in Greensboro…
As of this Monday, Aug. 24, tenants in federally-subsidized housing are facing eviction, homelessness and increased vulnerability to COVID-19. More than…
Federal and state eviction bans, put in place during the pandemic, have lapsed. President Trump's executive order to prevent evictions isn't enough and Congress needs to act, housing activists say.
Homelessness on campus does not always look the same as homelessness on the streets. It often means students without a place to stay end up couch surfing…
Six houses sit between some brush and a brick apartment building on Causey Street in Greensboro. The houses are quite small -- just under 500 square feet…
North Carolina is a hotspot in the nation’s eviction crisis. As of 2016, the state’s rate of evictions and eviction filings were nearly double national…
Some day-to-day experiences alert people of poverty in their community: long lines at the food pantry, individuals asking for change near a freeway exit,…