-
During the Cold War, U.S. planes accidentally dropped nuclear bombs on the east coast, in Europe, and elsewhere. "Dumb luck" prevented a historic…
-
During the Cold War, the U.S. Department of State sent jazz musicians around the world to sell the American way of life. This initiative took place in the…
-
During the Cold War, the U.S. Department of State sent jazz musicians around the world to sell the American way of life. This initiative took place in the…
-
In Manteo yesterday, hundreds of people turned out for an annual reenactment of a heartwarming part of the Cold War -- when American pilots dropped candy…
-
Today the European Green Belt is a stretch of rich and flourishing land in Western Europe that extends north to south for thousands of miles. However,…
-
Today the European Green Belt is a stretch of rich and flourishing land in Western Europe that extends north to south for thousands of miles. However,…
-
From horns to claws, teeth and talons, the animal kingdom features many natural weapons.But evolutionary biologist Doug Emlen wanted to know why, in some…
-
From horns to claws, teeth and talons, the animal kingdom features many natural weapons.But evolutionary biologist Doug Emlen wanted to know why, in some…
-
During the Cold War, many Americans lived in fear of a nuclear attack from the Soviet Union. But the United States experienced one of its closest brushes…
-
During the Cold War, many Americans lived in fear of a nuclear attack from the Soviet Union. But the United States experienced one of its closest brushes…