Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Apex Police Department launches children's book to connect with kids in the community

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST
Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong gives "Who's Behind The Badge" book to a young person in the community.
Apex Police
Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong gives "Who's Behind The Badge" book to a young person in the community.

The Apex Police Department has launched a children’s book aimed at connecting with youth in the community. “Who’s Behind The Badge” highlights what Apex police and canines like to do outside of work.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong said they saw the book as an opportunity to break down barriers in the community.

“Sometimes for some people, they see an officer, that uniform is a barrier for them with the fact that, you know, we carry weapons and guns and everything may be a barrier for them,” he said.

The 42-page book includes pictures and a few short sentences about their duties and hobbies in the police department. Armstrong said he’s one of the Apex officers highlighted in “Who’s Behind The Badge.”

“One of the things that I share about myself in the book is really my love for movies,” said Armstrong. “I love movies and I can talk about movies all day long.”

Armstrong said other officers talked about things like working out and fishing. He also said the department will continue to relaunch books when new officers are added to the staff.
Tags
News YouthApex Police DepartmentApexBooks
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories