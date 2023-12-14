Apex Police Department launches children's book to connect with kids in the community

The Apex Police Department has launched a children’s book aimed at connecting with youth in the community. “Who’s Behind The Badge” highlights what Apex police and canines like to do outside of work.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong said they saw the book as an opportunity to break down barriers in the community.

“Sometimes for some people, they see an officer, that uniform is a barrier for them with the fact that, you know, we carry weapons and guns and everything may be a barrier for them,” he said.

The 42-page book includes pictures and a few short sentences about their duties and hobbies in the police department. Armstrong said he’s one of the Apex officers highlighted in “Who’s Behind The Badge.”

“One of the things that I share about myself in the book is really my love for movies,” said Armstrong. “I love movies and I can talk about movies all day long.”

Armstrong said other officers talked about things like working out and fishing. He also said the department will continue to relaunch books when new officers are added to the staff.

