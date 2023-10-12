Raleigh to honor victims of Hedingham shooting

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.

The city will hold two ceremonies to commemorate the shooting, one to honor victims, and one to honor first responders.

A quiet ceremony to honor victims and survivors will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the rotunda outside of the Raleigh Municipal Building.

Chaplain Jeff Neal from the Raleigh Fire Department and Pastor Paul Anderson from the Raleigh Police Department will speak.

On Saturday, the city will honor the first responders at a ceremony at Nash Square. In addition to a speaking portion, the event will feature resources on health, nutrition, mental health, and gun violence prevention.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and parking will be free.

Austin Thompson is the accused shooter and faces five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. He was 15 at the time of the shooting, where five people died - including his brother. A judge last week ruled he will be tried as an adult.

