Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A vigil was held in Raleigh's Headingham neighborhood
Raleigh Shooting
Five people were killed in a shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of northeast Raleigh on October 13, 2022. The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 52, died while going about their everyday routines, friends and authorities have said. One of the victims was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. We're covering updates on the shooting and what it might mean for the families and community.

Raleigh to honor victims of Hedingham shooting

WUNC | By Jason deBruyn
Published October 12, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
Residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh attend a vigil
Matt Ramey
/
for WUNC
Residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh attend a vigil on Monday night for five people who were shot and killed on Oct. 13, 2022.

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood.

The city will hold two ceremonies to commemorate the shooting, one to honor victims, and one to honor first responders.

A quiet ceremony to honor victims and survivors will be held Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the rotunda outside of the Raleigh Municipal Building.

Chaplain Jeff Neal from the Raleigh Fire Department and Pastor Paul Anderson from the Raleigh Police Department will speak.

On Saturday, the city will honor the first responders at a ceremony at Nash Square. In addition to a speaking portion, the event will feature resources on health, nutrition, mental health, and gun violence prevention.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and parking will be free.

Austin Thompson is the accused shooter and faces five counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. He was 15 at the time of the shooting, where five people died - including his brother. A judge last week ruled he will be tried as an adult.

Tags
News RaleighGunsGun ViolenceRaleigh Shooting
Jason deBruyn
Jason deBruyn is the WUNC health reporter, a beat he took in 2020. He has been in the WUNC newsroom since 2016.
See stories by Jason deBruyn
More Stories