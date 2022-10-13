Raleigh shooting: 5 dead including Raleigh police officer, suspect in custody

Updated at 11:15 p.m.

Five people are dead, including a Raleigh police officer, in a shooting that remained active for hours on Thursday.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reported the deaths and said two other individuals were injured in the shooting, including a Raleigh PD canine officer.

At a late Thursday night press conference, Gov. Roy Cooper addressed reporters and said “the nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh.”

Police officials said the suspect in custody is a white male juvenile but did not give his age or name. One victim is still in critical condition and another has been released from the hospital, officials said.

The swift and coordinated efforts of local and state law enforcement have the suspect in custody and we are thankful for their efforts. We mourn for the victims of this horrific and infuriating act of violence. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 14, 2022

Police say they continue to investigate a motive for the shooting.

"It's a tragic day because Raleigh Police have lost one of its own," said Baldwin. "I just want to thank the extraordinary officers of the Raleigh Police Department, who even [right] now are protecting us and putting themselves in harm's way to arrest the suspect. They care about our great city. They care about people who live here."

As she addressed the media, Baldwin also called out the issue of gun violence.

"We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do. And tonight we have much to mourn," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Raleigh Police advised residents of the Hedingham neighborhood in northeast Raleigh to remain indoors. Police alerted the public via social media at 5:55 p.m. of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

At 6:49 p.m., Raleigh PD further advised those living in the areas of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road to stay indoors and for drivers to "avoid the area and seek alternate routes."

A spokesperson for WakeMed told WUNC that four people from the scene were being treated at the hospital. The spokesperson did not provide the conditions of the patients.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he instructed state law enforcement to assist in the response.

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

A supervisor with Raleigh 911 told WUNC that the area was considered an "active" crime scene. The Hedingham neighborhood is located in northeast Raleigh.

WRAL-TV reports that multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene northeast of downtown Raleigh.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to WUNC's request for further information.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

