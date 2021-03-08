-
According to the national database Fatal Encounters, an average of 1,500 people have been killed annual during interactions with police since 2000. And…
On Oct. 21, the District of Columbia hit a grim milestone for the year — 10 assaults with a firearm in one day. Data from the Metropolitan Police…
Grieving the loss of a murdered child is hard at any time. During the pandemic, it’s that much harder.
The study shows the impact of uneven access to mental health care and the relationship between access to firearms and suicide rates.
One suicide prevention advocate in rural Idaho says, “They're just left picking up the pieces and not knowing where to turn.”
A conservative shift in the court’s composition could increase the number of 2A cases it takes up.
Gun regulation advocates hope to flip the U.S. Senate this November. But they want to influence local elections in North Carolina, too.To win, they're…
One report says the U.S. has just 4% of the world’s population but owns about 40% of civilian-owned firearms globally.
President Donald Trump’s use of federal agents in American cities has been controversial. But they have been handling local issues for a long, long time.
Businesses around the world are requiring masks, and people everywhere are annoyed — but in America, they may also be armed.